Reuters: China has deployed more than 100 ships for unannounced exercises in the western Pacific and near Taiwan

In early November, China deployed more than 100 ships to the western Pacific and around Taiwan and conducted large-scale exercises simulating strikes on military installations and cities. The exercises were not announced and were called “quiet intimidation” in Taiwan.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a senior Taiwanese security official.

The official said this yearʼs exercises surpassed Justice Mission 2025, Chinaʼs previous officially announced military maneuvers near Taiwan that took place nearly a year ago. However, the current deployment is one of the largest in Chinese naval history.

According to a Taiwanese official, the exercises involved Chinese naval ships from three directions — east, north, and south. This suggests that China was practicing not only a possible blockade of Taiwan, but also larger-scale military operations in the western Pacific.

A foreign intelligence source said the lack of an official announcement about the exercises was likely a deliberate decision by China, allowing Beijing to exert military pressure while avoiding diplomatic escalation.

Another journalist source clarified that China usually conducts military exercises in the second half of the year, when weather conditions are more favorable.