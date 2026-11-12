“Schemes”: The Verkhovna Rada paid over UAH 3.4 million to the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of treason

The Verkhovna Rada paid over UAH 3.4 million to the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who has been in custody for three years. He received the funds for the period from July to October 2026.

This is reported by the "Schemes" project (Radio Liberty).

The basis for the payments was a letter from Dubinsky, in which he requested payment of his salary, funds for the performance of his parliamentary duties, and compensation for unused vacation.

The chairman of the Radaʼs Rules Committee Serhiy Kalchenko reported on this letter in July. The committee explained that the deputyʼs salary and compensation for unused vacation were not accrued during his detention.

At the same time, payments for the performance of his parliamentary duties are accrued for the entire period after his election as a peopleʼs deputy.

First, the MP was transferred UAH 200 000. Then, tranches of hundreds of thousands of hryvnias were received in Dubinskyʼs account. By October, the total amount of payments to Dubinsky reached UAH 3.4 million. The reason for the accrual of funds was indicated as "the committeeʼs clarification".

The MP was also paid one salary — UAH 2 500.

СХЕМИ / Радіо свобода

The Dubinsky case

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a former journalist and now a member of parliament. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on him for interfering in the American elections. After that, Dubinsky was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction and later removed from the position of head of the Kyiv regional organization of “Servant of the People”.

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at Oleksandr Dubinskyʼs residence to verify the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine ostensibly to accompany his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility. However, his father traveled abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinsky was suspected in this case.

On November 6, 2023, the court placed Dubinsky under 24-hour house arrest. He was also served with a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

On November 13 of the same year, after searches by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation, Dubinsky was charged with treason — he is accused of informational and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation. And on November 14, the court sent Dubinsky to a pre-trial detention center. Since then, the peopleʼs deputy has been in custody.

On May 5, Dubinsky was handed a new charge of suspicion. The investigation claims that while in pre-trial detention, he wrote texts and recorded videos in which he promoted theses favorable to Russia.

He did this on laptops without Internet access, which his lawyers brought to him ostensibly for work. Later, the prepared materials were passed on to Dubinskyʼs wife, who published them.

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