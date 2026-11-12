SBU detained a soldier who was preparing to assassinate the commander of a paratrooper brigade on the orders of FSB

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a serviceman in Mykolaiv who, according to investigators, worked for the Russian FSB and was preparing a missile strike on the headquarters of one of the brigades of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His goal was to kill the brigade commander.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a mobilized serviceman who worked as a driver in a brigade. Russian special services recruited him through Telegram dating channels, where he was looking for a relationship.

After being recruited, the man communicated with an FSB officer via an anonymous chat on messenger. On his instructions, the soldier collected information about the location of the brigade command.

In particular, he was supposed to give the Russians the exact coordinates of the headquarters where the brigade commander was located. This would allow Russian troops to launch a missile strike while the commander was inside.

In addition, according to SBU, the suspect provided the Russians with information about the storage and launch locations of Ukrainian strike drones.

SBU officers detained the serviceman on the territory of the unit as he was preparing to give the Russian curator the coordinates of the facility where the commander was supposed to be. During the detention, the manʼs phone with correspondence with an FSB officer, to whom he reported on the preparation of the assassination attempt, was seized.

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The military officer was charged with treason committed during martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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