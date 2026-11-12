Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission in Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, following the example of the one that took place in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region at the end of October.

He stated this during talks with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, Russian media reported.

Putin said it would take Russian troops five days to clear the area near Kostyantynivka for a humanitarian mission, adding that Ukraine must ensure its own security.

The Russian dictator claims that his troops control Kostyantynivka. However, Ukrainian fighters have repeatedly stated that they continue to defend the city.

Скриншот DeepState