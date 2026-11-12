Putin proposed conducting a humanitarian mission in Kostyantynivka following the example of Oleshky

Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission in Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, following the example of the one that took place in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region at the end of October.
He stated this during talks with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, Russian media reported.
Putin said it would take Russian troops five days to clear the area near Kostyantynivka for a humanitarian mission, adding that Ukraine must ensure its own security.
The Russian dictator claims that his troops control Kostyantynivka. However, Ukrainian fighters have repeatedly stated that they continue to defend the city.
- From October 27 to November 1, a ceasefire was in effect in the occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, which Ukraine and Russia agreed on through the mediation of the US First Lady Melania Trump. This allowed for the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and the evacuation of some residents.
- However, Russian troops used the pause in hostilities to strengthen their positions. According to the Ukrainian military, the Russians were rotating, setting up shelters, and bringing in ammunition and artillery.
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