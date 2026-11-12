“The tide of history cannot be stopped.” Xi Jinping called for the peaceful reunification of Taiwan with China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said that Taiwan must inevitably unite with China and has called for “peaceful reunification”. The Taiwanese government has rejected this proposal.

Reuters writes about this.

On November 12, Xi Jinping spoke in Beijing on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the birth of revolutionary Sun Yat-sen, who helped overthrow imperial rule in China in 1911. During the speech, the Chinese leader called unification with Taiwan an “unwavering historical mission” of the Communist Party.

"The tide of history cannot be stopped. Complete reunification must and will happen," he declared.

Xi Jinping stressed that China advocates peaceful reunification under the principle of “one country, two systems”. This model assumes that Taiwan will become part of China but will retain a certain autonomy. Beijing is also ready for negotiations if Taiwan recognizes the “one China” principle.

The Taiwanese government rejected the proposal. The Mainland Affairs Council stated that neither the government nor the islandʼs people would agree to the "one country, two systems" model, as it would effectively mean subordination to the authoritarian rule of the Chinese Communist Party.

Although Xi Jinping did not threaten the use of force this time, China continues to regularly conduct military operations near the island. In particular, on November 12, the Taiwanese military recorded 29 Chinese aircraft, including J-16 fighter jets and drones. Together with warships, they conducted patrols around Taiwan.

In a week, Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. And in a little over two weeks, Taiwan will hold local elections.