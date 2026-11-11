Bloomberg: Russian registers found data on the deaths of over 11 000 foreigners from 100 countries in the war against Ukraine

Russia has recorded the deaths of over 11 000 foreigners from nearly 100 countries since the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

This is according to confidential Rosstat data obtained by Bloomberg. The data was obtained by the Belarusian group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Kremlin has recorded nearly 400 000 deaths related to the war against Ukraine, including 11 335 foreigners — people who were either born outside Russia or had foreign citizenship.

These deaths were registered between February 24, 2022 and the end of August 2026 and are directly linked to the war — either through the corresponding codes or through the mention in the text of terms such as "military operation", "shelling", or "drones".

Records show that approximately 3 700 of the foreign deaths were either Ukrainian citizens or born in Ukraine after independence in 1991. Some records listed the addresses of Ukrainians — most lived in the temporarily occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Approximately 340 of the deaths were from Africa, with the majority of these deaths occurring between 2025 and 2026. The largest number of deaths were from Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Almost 300 of the records involved Russian citizens born in Germany before 1992.

Almost all of the foreign servicemen who died were men. Of the 159 women who died, 154 lived in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to the secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Dmytro Usov, as of October, Russia had recruited nearly 46 000 foreign nationals. He noted that Ukraine had captured fighters from 59 countries. In total, Russia plans to recruit up to 18 500 more foreigners this year.

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