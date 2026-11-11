Bloomberg: Iran is capable of producing about 50 ballistic missiles per month

Iran is capable of producing about 50 ballistic missiles per month, despite US and Israeli strikes. Thatʼs about half of its pre-war capacity.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing Western intelligence.

According to intelligence estimates, Tehran has retained a significant portion of its missile capabilities and continues to resume production. The country also likely has at least 1 700 ballistic missiles remaining in its arsenal, as well as thousands of “Shahed” attack drones.

From the first days of the Iran war, the US has claimed that Tehranʼs arsenal and its ability to rebuild have been significantly weakened. The day before, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the US had destroyed more than 80% of Iranʼs nuclear industrial base.

Israel and the US war against Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — approximately 40 key senior officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, and Israel. The war also stopped the movement of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. Almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed through it — tens of millions of barrels per day. This led to a sharp jump in prices.

The sides have negotiated a ceasefire several times. The last time was on June 18, when the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, which pledged to cease hostilities for 60 days. However, on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again — Iran struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the US struck targets on Iranian territory.

Since then, the countries have repeatedly exchanged blows. In mid-September, WSJ reported that Trumpʼs advisers believe that a war with Iran could last until the end of his presidency.

As of the end of October, the United States had spent more than $47 billion on the war in Iran, 25% more than the Pentagonʼs estimate in July.

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