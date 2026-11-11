In the US, thanks to the House of Representatives, an attempt to impeach Pentagon chief Hegseth failed

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has rejected an initiative to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The resolution was voted down by 211 members of Congress, with 204 in favor.

NBC News writes about this.

Hegsethʼs impeachment was initiated in the US Congress by Republican Thomas Massie over the war in Iran. Massie also brought eight charges against Hegseth. Among them are starting a war without Congressional authorization, illegally seizing Nicolás Maduro, former president of Venezuela, strikes on suspected drug traffickers, operations in Yemen, and the harassment of Senator Mark Kelly.

The US President Donald Trump promised to defend the head of the Pentagon and said that the author of the initiative has "a lot of hate" in his heart and is a "loser".

Hegseth himself called the impeachment a "political farce" and said he would start a war with Iran again.