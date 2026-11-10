The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has launched an internal investigation into the second phase of the “Carthage” case

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has launched an internal investigation into new facts that became known after NABU published the recordings of the second stage of the "Carthage" case, which featured high-ranking officials of SBU and the National Police.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The corresponding order was issued by Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky. In particular, the basis for the investigation was publications about the possible assistance of unidentified officials of the prosecutorʼs office in the return of property seized during the investigation of cases of illegal activities of call centers and the “U420” network.

During the internal investigation, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office will check whether employees of the department could have used their official position or status for their own benefit or to influence other employees.