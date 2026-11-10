The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has launched an internal investigation into the second phase of the “Carthage” case

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has launched an internal investigation into new facts that became known after NABU published the recordings of the second stage of the "Carthage" case, which featured high-ranking officials of SBU and the National Police.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).
The corresponding order was issued by Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky. In particular, the basis for the investigation was publications about the possible assistance of unidentified officials of the prosecutorʼs office in the return of property seized during the investigation of cases of illegal activities of call centers and the “U420” network.
During the internal investigation, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office will check whether employees of the department could have used their official position or status for their own benefit or to influence other employees.
A new episode in the “Carthage” case
On November 4, anti-corruption authorities reported that they had uncovered another criminal group as part of Operation “Carthage". According to them, its members were involved in fraudulent call centers, drug trafficking, counterfeiting euros, abduction and beating people to order, and other crimes.
In addition, the investigation mentions that one of the members of the group cooperated with representatives of the Russian FSB. He appears in the records as “Mexican”. According to law enforcement officers, he is the head of the Russian drug cartel “Khimprom” and a Russian citizen. It was he who expanded the influence of the drug cartel in Ukraine and abroad.
According to the investigation, current high-ranking officials of SBU, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the National Police, and representatives of the criminal environment were involved in the criminal activity.
On November 5, law enforcement officers declared the suspicion to 5 members of the organization. The suspicions were received by the following:
- the organizer of the group, aka "Criminal" on recordings;
- the first deputy head of one of the SBU departments, who is referred to in the case materials as “Akim” (our sources said that this refers to Major General Serhiy Duka);
- the Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kyiv Region (“Consultant”, or Oleksandr Demyanchuk );
- the head of one of the departments of the National Police of Ukraine (“Price” — Volodymyr Tsenov, according to Babel);
- a subordinate of the organizer of a criminal organization.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.