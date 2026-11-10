Republican initiates impeachment of Pentagon chief Hegseth over Iran war. Trump accuses him of hatred

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has initiated the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Iran war. President Donald Trump has vowed to defend him and said the author of the initiative has "a lot of hate" in his heart.

CNN and NYT write about this.

Congressman Massie has brought eight charges against Hegseth, including starting a war without Congressional authorization, illegally seizing Nicolás Maduro, the former president of Venezuela, strikes on suspected drug traffickers, operations in Yemen, and the harassment of Senator Mark Kelly.

The House of Representatives is due to vote by Wednesday. Impeachment requires a majority vote, while the Senate needs a two-thirds vote to remove Hegseth. Democrats have promised to support the initiative, but the votes may not be enough.

Hegseth called the impeachment a “political farce” and said he would start a war with Iran again. Trump pledged his support for the minister, calling Massie a “loser” and saying he was full of hate.

Even after impeachment, Hegseth will remain in office until the Senate decides. After January 3, Democrats will be able to return to this case.