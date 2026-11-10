Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, who served for 5 days, is seeking re-election.

This is reported by The New York Post, citing sources.

Zacharia has been trying to get President Trumpʼs attention through television appearances and through her contacts with his new chief of staff Stephen Miller. In particular, during the midterm elections on November 3, she decided to help cover the event on television, hoping that Trump would see her speech.

Katie Zacharia became White House press secretary in early October. She lasted just 5 days in the job, after a botched first briefing, after which reporters complained that they were only allowed to ask three questions.

In addition, American media wrote that Zacharia calls herself a lawyer, although she did not pass the exam to obtain a lawyerʼs license. CNN journalists also noticed that Zacharia had previously published conspiracy theories on social networks and had repeatedly made unfounded accusations of pedophilia against prominent Democrats.

In addition, after the war in Ukraine began, she published a post in support of Vladimir Putin and stated that he was fighting a secret network of influential elites.

Why the White House press secretary position is vacant

Karoline Leavitt was the White House press secretary from January 2025 to August 2026. She left the position after giving birth to her second child. Leavitt was remembered for several high-profile scandals, in particular, when in October 2025 a HuffPost journalist asked her why the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States was scheduled in Budapest and who made such a decision, Leavitt replied: “Your mother.”

After that, Katie Zacharia took over the position, but she was fired after 5 days.

In November, President Trump offered UFC President Danny White the job of White House press secretary, a position he later explained was a joke.

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