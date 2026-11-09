EU extends military training mission for Ukraine until November 2028

The Council of the European Union has extended the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for another two years, until November 15, 2028. The European Union will allocate almost €300 million for its work during this time.

This is stated in a press release of the Council of the EU.

Following a strategic review of the mission, the Council of the EU also decided to open a mission office in Ukraine. It will coordinate its work directly with the Ukrainian military leadership, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and international partners.

The missionʼs mandate has also been expanded: it will now focus more on taking into account Ukraineʼs combat experience and improving military training in accordance with the needs of Ukrainian defense.

EUMAM Ukraine will continue to work with the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway and other partners. The mission will also coordinate with the Coalition of the Willing and NATO within the NATO Security Assistance and Training Command for Ukraine (NSATU).

The EU established the mission on October 17, 2022, at the request of Ukraine. It trains Ukrainian military personnel in the territory of the European Union countries and coordinates the work of member states in this area.

The training is complemented by the transfer of lethal and non-lethal equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since its inception, the mission has trained more than 100 000 Ukrainian military personnel.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.