Britain sends troops to Europe to counter cyberattacks on refrigerators

The UK is sending troops abroad to counter cyberattacks on refrigeration equipment in European countries, specifically targeting hackers who may have links to Russia.

This was stated by the Commander of the Cyber and Electromagnetic Forces of the UK Ministry of Defense, Mike Fires, in an interview with The Times, The Telegraph reports.

According to Fires, British military personnel will physically arrive in countries that agree to deploy them. There, they will search for cybercriminals and try to detect threats before they target British military systems. Operations can be carried out on land, boats, ships and aircraft.

Fires also warned that artificial intelligence allows hackers to exploit vulnerabilities in systems much faster. Where it used to take days to patch them, now it takes minutes to respond.

In October and November, supermarket refrigeration systems in several European countries were hit by cyberattacks. In France, hackers remotely activated continuous defrosting of refrigerators at 50°C, causing food to spoil.

Similar attacks were also reported in Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Romania and the United Kingdom. In France, hackers also gained access to the control systems of cold storage facilities where blood products were stored.

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