Meta rolls out AI age checks on Instagram worldwide. Teens will automatically be restricted from some features

Meta is rolling out worldwide an artificial intelligence technology that determines the approximate age of Instagram users. It will help identify teen accounts even if the teens said they were already adults when they signed up.

Meta made the announcement in a post on its website.

The AI will analyze profile information, posts, comments and other signals that may indicate a person’s age. For example, mentions of being in school or birthday greetings. The system may also take into account visual cues in photos and videos.

If the AI suspects that a user is between 13 and 17 years old, the user will be automatically moved to a Teen Account. Such profiles are private by default and come with additional restrictions: strangers cannot freely message teens, access to certain content is limited, and settings help manage time spent in the app.

Meta

Users under 16 cannot loosen these settings on their own without parental permission.

Meta had previously used this technology in the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, the countries of the European Union and Brazil. Now the company is expanding it to the rest of the world. Millions more teens who use Instagram will receive additional protection, Meta estimates.

A similar technology is gradually being introduced on Facebook, and by the end of 2026 there are plans to start rolling it out worldwide on Threads as well.

Meta also said it is strengthening its technology for detecting accounts of children under 13, who are banned from using its platforms.

Separately, in Australia, Meta has begun using Apple data to determine users’ age. If parents specified a child’s age category when setting up a smartphone, Apple can pass this information on to app developers. This will help determine whether a user is old enough for a particular service.

In August 2026, Meta announced tighter restrictions for teens in the U.S. following a settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Among other things, the company promised to limit Instagram and Facebook use to two hours a day without parental permission, strengthen protection from strangers and improve user age verification.

Meanwhile, countries around the world are tightening the rules on children’s use of social media. In December 2025, Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media for children under 16. Other countries are also planning to introduce similar restrictions. In September 2026, the European Commission presented the EU KIDS Act bill, which provides for a ban on social media for children under 13.

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