Donald Trump said that his offer to UFC president Danny White to become White House press secretary was just a joke.

The New York Times writes about this.

"Iʼll tell you, I was just joking. Danny really likes this idea, and thereʼs only one Danny... You better not joke with him," Trump explained.

However, he confirmed that White is scheduled to meet with him at the White House today.

In addition to the offer to White, Trump also asked the UFC president to take on assistants — fighters Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

Why the White House press secretary position is vacant

Karoline Leavitt was the White House press secretary from January 2025 to August 2026. She left the position after giving birth to her second child. Leavitt was remembered for several high-profile scandals, in particular, when in October 2025 a HuffPost journalist asked her why the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States was scheduled in Budapest and who made such a decision, Leavitt replied: “Your mother.”

In early October, Katie Zacharia became the new White House press secretary. She lasted only five days in the job, after a botched first briefing, after which reporters complained that they were only allowed to ask three questions.

In addition, American media wrote that Zacharia calls herself a lawyer, although she did not pass the exam to obtain a lawyerʼs license. CNN journalists also noticed that Zacharia had previously published conspiracy theories on social networks and had repeatedly made unfounded accusations of pedophilia against prominent Democrats.

In addition, after the war in Ukraine began, she published a post in support of Vladimir Putin and stated that he was fighting a secret network of influential elites.

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