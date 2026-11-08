Clashes in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, a new part of Operation “Carthage”, and shooting in Krakow. Weekly digest

This week, Russians attacked a school and shelter in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia — 55 people were killed, another 45 went missing, and in Krakow, a man opened fire from a car without license plates at random passersby.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you informed.

Former Prosecutor General Kravchenko himself printed the order for his business trip abroad

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky told reporters that former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko committed a disciplinary offense and violated many departmental instructions when he arbitrarily issued himself a business trip.

Kravchenko wrote and printed the order for the business trip himself, because no PGO employee would print such a document. Kravchenko signed it himself and affixed the seal, which he kept for himself.

When asked whether Kravchenko was invited to participate in the PACE meeting, Kovalsky said that in fact PGO received an invitation to PACE, but in the name of the Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Lohachov.

Russians attacked a school and shelter in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia

On November 2, the Russians attacked the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region with aerial bombs — it is currently known that 55 people died in the attack, and another 45 are missing. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

A school where humanitarian aid was being distributed was hit. The Russians also dropped nine aerial bombs on a shelter where people were staying.

Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Prior to this, statements were spread on social networks that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside.

The National Guard explained that the building is a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". Mobilized soldiers were there, who were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment. Four soldiers were taken to the National Guard medical center.

In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus.

The Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko and the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov arrived at the scene.

Zelensky awarded Melania Trump with the Order of Princess Olha

The President noted her assistance to Ukraine and her work to save children and adults who were illegally removed from the occupied territories by the Russian Federation and who suffered from Russian aggression.

Zelensky also awarded Mark Beckman, Melania Trumpʼs senior advisor, the Golden Heart award for his assistance to Ukrainians and participation in the evacuation of civilians from the occupied territories.

A new part of Operation “Carthage”

As part of Operation “Carthage”, on November 4, NABU and SAPO exposed a new criminal organization that was engaged in fraudulent call centers, drug distribution, abduction and beating people, as well as other crimes.

According to NABU and SAPO, the organizationʼs members coordinated the work of at least 52 call centers, where approximately 2 700 people worked. To ensure that the offices could operate smoothly, their owners paid law enforcement officers $7 000 per month from each call center.

On November 5, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to five members of the organization. The suspicions were received by the following:

the organizer of the group, aka "Criminal" on recordings;

on recordings; the first deputy head of one of the SBU departments, who is referred to in the case materials as “Akim” (our sources said that this is Major General Serhiy Duka );

(our sources said that this is Major General ); the Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kyiv Region (“Consultant”, or Oleksandr Demyanchuk );

); the head of one of the departments of the National Police of Ukraine (“Price” — Volodymyr Tsenov, according to Babel);

according to Babel); the subordinate of the organizer of a criminal organization.

Shooting in Krakow

On November 7, a man wearing a military uniform and carrying an AR-15 rifle drove a car into the Main Market Square in Krakow and opened fire on people. The shooting left six people dead and 16 others injured, including the attacker himself.

Police have detained a man after a shootout. Two law enforcement officers are seriously injured and in critical condition. After searching the attackerʼs car, additional weapons and ammunition were found.

The bodies of three more people were found in his house. These are two women and a man. The Prime Minister Donald Tusk said tat many indications are that these are the attackerʼs closest family members. According to Polish authorities, the shooter is 24 years old, a Polish citizen from the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship.

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