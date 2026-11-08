Zelensky: Russians took advantage of the ceasefire in Oleshky and conducted a significant rotation of personnel and equipment

Russian troops used a humanitarian operation in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region to conduct a significant rotation of personnel and equipment on the Left Bank.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In particular, the Russians have deployed additional forces to Oleshky and surrounding communities. According to Zelensky, the Defense Forces should present proposals for additional defense of the Kherson region.

Earlier, Sky News and military officials interviewed by the journalists claimed that the Russians had taken advantage of the silence to bring in weapons, fuel and food, rotate troops, reposition positions and set up new points for drone operators.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said at a press conference that the Russian military equipment seen by the journalists was used for demining.