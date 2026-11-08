FT: Democrats in the US Congress are preparing a new $15 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Democrats in the US Congress are preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which could be about $15 billion. American lawmakers also aim to obtain additional urgent assistance to Kyiv by January, in particular to support the energy sector.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing aides to American congressmen.

To provide additional assistance to Kyiv, lawmakers plan to use the annual US Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which Congress must pass by the end of the year.

Aides to the committee members said that one of the top priorities for Democrats in the new Congress will be the Russia sanctions bill. The bill, which passed with broad bipartisan support, imposes financial sanctions on Russiaʼs defense and energy sectors. The US President Donald Trump recently suspended the bill.

FT clarifies that Democrats do not have a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress, so without the support of Republicans they will not be able to overcome Trumpʼs presidential veto. Also, aides to members of the relevant committees say that they want to strengthen oversight of the Starlink satellite network, which is owned by Elon Musk and used by Ukraine.

An aide to a Democratic senator on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the committee has already sent Musk a formal request to preserve all documents related to the Starlink outages. The committee is also preparing letters to ports, banks and other entities involved in Trumpʼs deal to supply Russian diesel fuel.

Another priority will be to investigate the business interests of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both of whom are the presidentʼs representatives in negotiations on Ukraine and Iran.

On November 3, the United States held midterm elections. Americans elected the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate, 36 governors, and local legislatures in most regions. Democrats won a majority in both houses of Congress and took six gubernatorial seats from Republicans.

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