Russia reported damage to the bridge connecting Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

In the Rostov region of Russia, damage was reported to the bridge over the Mius River on the highway connecting Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Governor of the Rostov region Yuri Slyusar.

According to the Russian authorities, the bridge was damaged by a drone attack. Construction equipment, including two crawler cranes, was also damaged. According to the governor, there were no injuries.

The bridge is located at the 97th kilometer of the highway in the Neklinivka district. Traffic on the bridge was organized in reverse mode.

In July, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a railway bridge over the Krasnogvardiyskiy Canal in temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russians were using the bridge for logistics: transporting military personnel, weapons, ammunition, etc.

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