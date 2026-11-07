Donald Trump offers UFC president to become White House press secretary

The US President Donald Trump said he has offered UFC President Danny White the role of White House press secretary.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

He also asked White to bring in assistants — UFC fighters Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

"We need these people to protect us from the crazy left. Dana will be the kind of press secretary there has never been," Trump wrote.

Why the White House press secretary position is vacant

Caroline Levitt was the White House press secretary from January 2025 to August 2026. She left the position after giving birth to her second child. Levitt was remembered for several high-profile scandals, in particular, when in October 2025 a HuffPost journalist asked her why the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States was scheduled in Budapest and who made such a decision, Levitt replied: “Your mother.”

In early October, Katie Zacharia became the new White House press secretary. She lasted only five days in the job, after a botched first briefing, after which reporters complained that they were only allowed to ask three questions.

In addition, American media wrote that Zacharia calls herself a lawyer, although she did not pass the exam to obtain a lawyerʼs license. CNN journalists also noticed that Zacharia had previously published conspiracy theories on social networks and had repeatedly made unfounded accusations of pedophilia against prominent Democrats.

In addition, after the war in Ukraine began, she published a post in support of Vladimir Putin and stated that he was fighting a secret network of influential elites.

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