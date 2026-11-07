The first evacuated residents of Oleshky have already completed treatment and left for their families

The first residents of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, who were able to be evacuated during the quiet period, have already completed treatment and left for their relatives.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

He emphasized that those who have relatives or acquaintances in the territory controlled by Ukraine were discharged. At the same time, other residents of Oleshky continue to receive comprehensive assistance: medical, social, and psychological.

The Ombudsman said that the evacuees were provided with necessary items (telephones, clothes, personal hygiene products) from the very beginning, and the hospital organized the issuance of bank cards, identification codes, and passports on site. The Kyiv ASC helped with IDPsʼ certificates. People also applied for housing assistance through the Pension Fund of Ukraine.