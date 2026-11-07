The first evacuated residents of Oleshky have already completed treatment and left for their families

The first residents of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, who were able to be evacuated during the quiet period, have already completed treatment and left for their relatives.
This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
He emphasized that those who have relatives or acquaintances in the territory controlled by Ukraine were discharged. At the same time, other residents of Oleshky continue to receive comprehensive assistance: medical, social, and psychological.
The Ombudsman said that the evacuees were provided with necessary items (telephones, clothes, personal hygiene products) from the very beginning, and the hospital organized the issuance of bank cards, identification codes, and passports on site. The Kyiv ASC helped with IDPsʼ certificates. People also applied for housing assistance through the Pension Fund of Ukraine.
Evacuees received housing assistance and other additional assistance. In particular, yesterday an additional UAH 3 000 were given to those who need to buy glasses.
Lubinets also said that for those who cannot live with their families, temporary housing options have been selected. Next week, people will be helped to get to the regions of Ukraine they want to go to and settle down.
- On the evening of November 1, the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region ended, which had lasted from 03:00 on October 27. During this time, humanitarian aid was delivered to the city and willing civilians were evacuated from there. According to US First Lady Melania Trump, about 800 people left Oleshky.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that during the period of silence, the Russians rotated their units, strengthened their positions, expanded anti-drone equipment on the roads, and increased logistics.
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