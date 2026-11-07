“Sleepy Joe” and “dictator Trump”. Apple has banned the use of swipes to enter 100 thousand words and phrases

Apple has a hidden list of about 100,000 words and phrases that the iPhone keyboard doesnʼt normally suggest when auto-suggesting or when you swipe your finger back and forth across the keyboard. These include "dictator Trump", "Sleepy Joe", "Tibetan independence", and "United Ireland".

Reuters reports this.

The list was discovered by independent researcher Derick Kaufman in September after he noticed that while typing using swipe typing, he was experiencing delays when typing certain phrases, such as “bad boy” or “white man”, but not when typing “bad girl” or “black man”.

Using artificial intelligence tools, he discovered a list of words in the iOS system. Most of the restricted words are related to swearing, drugs, sex, or violence. At the same time, the list also includes politically sensitive expressions. For example, instead of “Sleepy Joe”, the keyboard suggests “Sleepy hope”, and instead of “United Ireland”, it suggests “United Iceland”.

Phrases also differ depending on the language they are typed in. For example, the Hindi keyboard does not allow users to gesture-type the phrases "Modi is a braggart" or "Rahul is a Pappu". The first phrase refers to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the second refers to his main opponent Rahul Gandhi.

Additionally, French speakers cannot sign the phrase “immigration is too high”, and Hebrew speakers cannot sign “occupied territories”.

The full list of phrases that have been restricted can be found at the link. There are no phrases in Ukrainian there, but it is interesting that for Russian-speaking users the phrases "bring in troops", "war with Georgia", "a native of the Caucasus", "the Jewish question", "stupid American" were restricted.

The restrictions donʼt prevent users from manually typing in the words. Apple said the keyboard is designed to avoid suggestions that may be inappropriate or offensive, but the company didnʼt explain why specific political terms were included in the list.

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