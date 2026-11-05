Ukraine received another €4.36 billion from the EU loan

The European Union has allocated another €4.36 billion to Ukraine under the “Ukraine Support Loan” program. Of this amount, €3.7 billion is macro-financial assistance and €658 million is defense assistance.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission and Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The money will help Ukraine finance the work of state institutions and provide basic public services. The defense part will be directed to the purchase of drones, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems and ammunition for air defense. Most of this equipment is planned to be purchased from Ukrainian manufacturers.

By the end of 2026, the EU may provide Ukraine with another €25.2 billion. Of this, €20.9 billion is under the “Ukraine Support Loan” program, including €11.9 billion for defense and €9 billion for budgetary needs.

Almost €4.4 billion more is available under the “Ukraine Facility”. The disbursement of these funds is conditional on Ukraine fulfilling the necessary conditions.