Two high-ranking officials involved in the new part of Operation “Carthage” were dismissed from the Security Service of Ukraine

Two high-ranking officials who are involved in the NABU investigation as part of Operation “Carthage” have been dismissed from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

This was reported on the SBU page in Telegram.

The SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad said he had spoken with the heads of NABU and SAPO and expects a transparent investigation. According to him, they agreed to cooperate. He also promised to find the "Mexican" who appears in the case.

As reported by NABU and SAPO, "Mexican" is the head of the Russian drug cartel "Khimprom", he is also a citizen of Russia. It was he who expanded the influence of the drug cartel in Ukraine and abroad.

A new part of Operation “Carthage”

As part of Operation “Carthage”, on November 4, NABU and SAPO exposed a new criminal organization that was engaged in fraudulent call centers, drug distribution, kidnapping and beating people, as well as other crimes.

According to NABU and SAPO, the organizationʼs members coordinated the work of at least 52 call centers, where approximately 2 700 people worked. To ensure that the offices could operate smoothly, their owners paid law enforcement officers $7 000 per month from each call center.

In parallel with the announcement of a new investigation by NABU and SAPO, SBU reported searches of its employees. At the same time, NABU stated that a high-ranking SBU official threatened the Bureau detectives with a weapon during the investigative actions.

His name was not specified, but Babelʼs sources claimed that it was the first deputy head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, Major General Serhiy Duka.

Subsequently, law enforcement sources told Babel that NABU officers detained the first deputy head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood Serhiy Duka.

Also among those detained are the following: Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police, who currently serves as its head; Oleksandr Demyanchuk, Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Police Department in the Kyiv Region; Oleksandr Rybalko (who, according to the case materials, may be involved in the activities of the Russian drug cartel "Khimprom").

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