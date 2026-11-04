Babel sources: Montenegro may sign EU accession treaty as early as June 2027

Montenegro could sign an accession treaty to the European Union as early as June 2027. The European Commission believes that the country has met all requirements and can complete negotiations by the end of 2026.

A high-ranking EU diplomat familiar with the negotiations told a Babel correspondent in Brussels about this.

According to him, the country has already opened all 33 negotiation chapters, and has provisionally closed 21 of them. Three more chapters may receive preliminary approval by the end of this week.

The European Commissionʼs roadmap provides that Montenegro can provisionally close all negotiation chapters in December 2026. In the spring of 2027, the European Commission plans to complete work on the draft accession treaty, with the estimated date of its signing being June 2027.

The diplomat called this schedule very ambitious, but realistic if all institutions make the necessary efforts.

In its 2026 EU Enlargement Report, the European Commission noted Montenegroʼs progress in the areas of rule of law, constitutional and electoral reforms, and appointments to key public positions. The country has maintained broad cross-party support for EU accession reforms and has fully aligned its foreign and security policy with those of the Union.

However, the signing of the agreement will not automatically mean Montenegroʼs accession to the EU. It will then have to be ratified by all 27 EU member states and by Montenegro itself in accordance with their respective constitutional procedures. The European Commission will continue to monitor the countryʼs implementation of its commitments until accession.