Zelensky awarded Melania Trump with the Order of Princess Olha

Zelensky also awarded Mark Beckman, Melania Trumpʼs senior advisor, the Golden Heart award for his assistance to Ukrainians and participation in the evacuation of civilians from the occupied territories.

The President noted her assistance to Ukraine and her work to save children and adults who were illegally taken from the occupied territories by the Russian Federation and who suffered from Russian aggression.

Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the US First Lady Melania Trump with the Order of Princess Olha, 1st degree.

What preceded

On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor. The regime of silence in Oleshky lasted from September 27 to November 1.

During this time, humanitarian aid was brought into the city and willing civilians were evacuated from there. According to the US First Lady Melania Trump, approximately 800 people left Oleshky.

On behalf of Melania Trump, the regime of ceasefire in Oleshky, the delivery of aid, and the evacuation of residents were negotiated by Mark Beckman, an advertiser and producer who has been promoting Trumpʼs wifeʼs personal brand for over twenty years. He previously helped sell her jewelry and memoirs, and also negotiated $40 million with “Amazon” for the rights to the film "Melania" .

Babel told how Beckman found himself at the center of negotiations for one of the most complex humanitarian missions of a full-scale war and turned the evacuation of Ukrainians into a diplomatic success story for his main client.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.