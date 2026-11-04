NABU and SAPO complete investigation into “Midas” corruption case in energy sector

NABU and SAPO have completed the investigation into the “Midas” case, a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The prosecution is opening the case files for review by the suspects and their lawyers.

This was reported by the press services of SAPO and NABU.

According to the investigation, a criminal organization, which included current and former energy officials, a businessman, and other people, created a corruption scheme to influence state-owned energy enterprises, primarily “Energoatom”.

The organizationʼs members systematically demanded kickbacks of 10-15% of the contract value from the “Energoatom” contractors and enterprises of the Ministry of Energy. If they refused to pay, they were blocked from payments for services already provided or deprived of their supplier status.

According to the investigation, from December 2020 to November 2025, participants in the scheme received more than $111 million and almost €12 million in bribes.

To legalize money, the organization created a separate office in the center of Kyiv, investigators say. There, they kept records of the funds received and kept secret accounting, and also organized money laundering through a network of foreign companies and cash transfers. Some of the operations were carried out outside Ukraine.

Several separate proceedings have been identified from the case files. They continue to investigate corruption in the energy sector, money laundering in the interests of other people, and other crimes.

What is known about the “Midas” case?

According to NABU, the participants in the scheme forced the “Energoatom” counterparties to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status. Among the main figures in the case are businessman Tymur Mindich and former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

NABU claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was suspected of illicit enrichment and sent to custody for two months.

Later, Mindich was informed of another suspicion — in the legalization of 460 million hryvnias, received, in particular, within the framework of the "Midas" case, in an elite construction project near Kyiv, together with other defendants, including Oleksiy Chernyshov and the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

On May 14, Yermak was sent to custody with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 140 million. After 4 days, bail was posted, and he was released from the pre-trial detention center.

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