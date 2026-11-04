The Russians launched over 300 drones over Ukraine. How many were shot down and what were the consequences

The Russian army launched 310 drones over Ukraine at night, and air defenses neutralized 272 of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian drones were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in another 15. As of 08:00, over 20 drones were in the air.

In Odesa, the Russians targeted a shopping center, the fire there has already been extinguished. A private house was also damaged, in both cases there were no casualties.

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In the Poltava region, an enterprise in Poltava and a private farm in Kremenchuk were hit. There were no deaths or injuries.

The Russian army also attacked the energy sector in Kirovohrad region. A private house and equipment of an agricultural enterprise were damaged in the region.

The Russians also attacked the Rivne region, but there were no casualties.

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