Four teams refuse to play against Russia at the 2027 IIHF World Championship

Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic have announced that they will not play against Russia at the 2027 Menʼs World Ice Hockey Championship in Germany.

This was reported by the national federations of the countries, writes Reuters.

Norway has said its teamʼs remaining matches at the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, but the country continues to push for Russia to be banned from international competition over its war in Ukraine.

The federations of the four countries also explained their decision by the need to protect athletes from potential threats to the safety of the team and coaching staff.

The 90th Menʼs World Ice Hockey Championship will be held from May 13 to 30 in three German cities — Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Mannheim.

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the International Ice Hockey Federationʼs decision to bar Russian teams from international tournaments. Russian teams were allowed to participate in five championships in the 2026/2027 season.

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