At least seven flights in Europe received reports of explosives on board, but no explosives were found after checks

In Europe, at least seven flights received reports of a bomb threat, causing planes to make unscheduled landings and airports to temporarily suspend operations.

Sky News writes about this.

Warsaw Modlin Airport was temporarily closed on the morning of November 3 after a flight from London Heathrow was diverted there due to a bomb threat. The Boeing 737 MAX was carrying 181 people.

The plane landed safely seven minutes after the alarm was raised. No explosives were found during the inspection, and the passengers were taken by bus to Warsaw Chopin Airport.

There was also a reported threat of an explosion on board a Scandinavian Airlines plane flying from Copenhagen to Warsaw. It later confirmed that there were no explosives on board.

Another incident involved a Ryanair plane flying from Manchester. It made an emergency landing at Murcia Airport in southeastern Spain due to a threat report. There were 114 passengers and seven crew members on board — all of whom left the plane.

Two planes bound for Sofia from Bergamo, Italy, and Dublin were also reported to have explosive devices. Both flights, a Wizz Air and a Ryanair, landed safely. No explosive devices were found during the checks.

Earlier, Bulgarian media reported that among the planes that received a distress call was a flight from Israel.

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