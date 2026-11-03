Melania Trump will gather representatives of Ukraine and Russia at the White House

The US First Lady Melania Trump plans to gather representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the White House on November 5.
This is stated on the White House website.
It is not yet known who will represent each side. The White House only added that the First Lady will give a speech on the regime of ceasefire in Oleshky that same day.
- On the evening of November 1, the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region ended, which had lasted since 03:00 on October 27. During this time, humanitarian aid was delivered to the city and willing civilians were evacuated from there. According to US First Lady Melania Trump, approximately 800 people left Oleshky.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that during the period of ceasefire, the Russians rotated their units, strengthened their positions, expanded anti-drone equipment on the roads, and increased logistics.
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