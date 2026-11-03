Ivan Havrylyuk will be the new CEO of “Ukroboronprom”. What is known about him

The Joint-Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" ("Ukroboronprom") has appointed a new head — Lieutenant General Ivan Havrylyuk. This decision was made by the Supervisory Board following the results of an open competition.

This was reported on the companyʼs Facebook page.

Ivan Havrylyuk was the First Deputy Minister of Defense until April of this year. He was in charge of the operational management of the ministry and was responsible for defense procurement. Havrylyuk left the position of his own free will.

Since 2013, he worked as the chief of logistics of the army corps, two years later he became the chief of logistics of all the Armed Forces, and in 2018, he became the deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2020, Havrylyuk was discharged from military service due to years of service, and he began working as an advisor to the commander of the Logistics Forces.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Havrylyuk returned to the army — he was appointed head of the communications and information systems department of the Logistics Forces Command headquarters.

Акціонерне товариство «Українська оборонна промисловість»﻿