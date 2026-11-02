Clashes broke out in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv: social media reported 40 hostages and one dead person, but the police denied this

Clashes broke out in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region. Police say they were contacted by private ambulance medics who were prevented from accessing a citizen. The incident occurred near a private house where servicemen from one of the National Guard units are stationed.

According to a Facebook post by the Kyiv Region Police, local residents also gathered near a private house. Before that, Telegram channels reported that 40 people were allegedly being illegally detained there, and one of the men had died. The police did not confirm this information.

Currently, all circumstances are being investigated by the police and the National Guard command.

Suspilne writes that tear gas is being used near the house. The Kyiv region police told journalists who were at the scene in a comment that the private house is not a military facility. They also said that there were no casualties or injuries at the scene.

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