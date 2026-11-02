It can fly beyond Ukraine. Russia has begun launching a new version of the “Gerbera” drone with a warhead of up to 25 kg

Russia has begun using an enlarged version of the “Gerbera” drone, which can fly up to 1 200 km and carry a warhead weighing up to 25 kg.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which published the characteristics and components of the new “Gerbera-2” drone on the War&Sanctions portal.

GUR notes that initially the Russians used the “Gerbers” mainly as cheap decoys to overload Ukrainian air defenses. However, these drones were later significantly modernized: they received more sophisticated navigation, modems, and cameras, and their equipment began to approach that of the more expensive “Gerans”.

The new “Gerbera-2” has a wingspan of three meters and a fuselage length of 2.6 meters. Thanks to a 63-liter fuel tank, it can cover a distance of up to 1 200 kilometers and stay in the air for up to 10 hours. The declared maximum speed is up to 200 kmph.

Intelligence officials note that the increased range of the “Gerbera-2” allows Russia to use it not only against Ukraine. It was such a drone with a warhead that was discovered on the Baltic coast of Poland in mid-September.

The drone, which was examined by GUR, had a 10-kilogram high-explosive fragmentation incendiary warhead and additional bags of incendiary mixture. At the same time, according to the Russiansʼ stated characteristics, the “Gerbera-2” can carry up to 25 kilograms of explosives.

The drone is also equipped with cameras, including to detect interceptor drones. Among its electronic components, GUR revealed the most Chinese-made parts — eight, as well as four American-made ones.