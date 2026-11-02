Former Deputy Head of the State Migration Service Dina Pimakhova was sentenced to 9 Years. Her covering up in 2017 led to the detention of a NABU agent

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found the former deputy head of the State Migration Service guilty of bribery and sentenced her to 9 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

The agency does not name the suspect, but from the details of the case it can be understood that it is Dina Pimakhova.

The court found that in 2017, the accused requested and received $1 800 for issuing a temporary residence permit in Ukraine to a Vietnamese citizen based on fictitious employment.

In addition, investigators found that she demanded $30 000 for the issuance of Ukrainian citizenship for an Iranian citizen using forged documents. To do this, they planned to use fake people during the DNA test and a fake court decision on family ties. For this money, he was also supposed to be issued Ukrainian and foreign passports.

For both crimes, the court sentenced the accused to 9 years in prison with a 3-year disqualification from holding a number of public positions, except for elected ones. She will also have all her property confiscated and will be charged almost UAH 153 000 in procedural costs for involving experts.

The verdict has not entered into legal force, it can be appealed within 30 days.

What is Dina Pimakhova known for?

Former Migration Service official Dina Pimakhova was noticed at the center of a scandal in November 2017. Then, during a special operation by NABU to expose her, a Bureau agent was detained who was supposed to give her a bribe.

The then director of NABU Artem Sytnyk accused SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) of disrupting the operation. Instead, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office published recordings of conversations between NABU agents in which they discussed how to persuade Pimakhova to accept a bribe.

At the same time, in other NABU recordings, Pimakhova herself spoke about the illegal production of passports a month before reporting to the agent and named the price — $30 000.

According to NABU, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office warned Pimakhova about the special operation. The former official herself explained that she was in no hurry to file a statement because she did not want to spoil her friendly relations with the agent.

The investigation was led by Deputy Prosecutor General Serhiy Kiz. The defense of the detained NABU agent stated that Kiz had a personal interest in the case, and Bihus.info journalists wrote that he obstructed the Bureau in this case.

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