Private plane crashes near Trumpʼs Florida residence, killing nine people

A private plane crashed in the US state of Florida on the evening of November 1. All nine people on board died in the accident.

This is reported by the Associated Press and the New York Post.

The Learjet 60 was flying from Texas to the Bahamas. It crashed in a residential area of Greenacres, Palm Beach County, and exploded upon impact. No one on the ground was reported injured, according to preliminary reports.

The New York Post reports that the accident occurred about 15 km from US President Donald Trumpʼs Mar-a-Lago estate.

Before the crash, the pilots reported to the controllers about severe turbulence, precipitation and icing of the plane. Subsequently, the plane began to rapidly lose altitude. The pilot gave a distress signal and before the crash reported that the plane would crash into the ground. Then a powerful explosion was heard.

The impact left a large crater, and debris flew around, damaging at least one residential building.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, with the Federal Aviation Administration participating. About 600 people were evacuated from the Palm Beach area while the investigation continued.

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