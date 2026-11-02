Russians launched almost 200 drones over Ukraine overnight. Victims are in Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa regions

On the night of November 2, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 193 drones, 75 of them “Shahed” jets. Air defenses neutralized 154 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, hits are recorded in 26 places, and falling debris in nine. In particular, late in the evening, the Russians struck the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv region. 12 people were injured, including a child. Houses and a private enterprise were damaged.

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Odesa was also hit at night. Houses and infrastructure were damaged there. Four people were injured.

The enemy attacked the Nikopolsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 30 times — a man was injured.

In the Kremenchuk area of the Poltava region, a UAV crashed on the territory of a private house. Four nearby houses and cars were damaged. One person was injured.

And in the Kirovohrad region, the Russians hit a transport company and a fire broke out. No people were injured.

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Also, due to nighttime shelling, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine this morning.

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