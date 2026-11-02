Incumbent President Yotova, who advocates dialogue with Russia, won the second round of elections in Bulgaria

The current President of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova won the second round of the presidential election held on November 1.

This was reported by the Bulgarian public broadcaster BNT.

With 99.68% of the votes counted, Yotova has 57.66% of the vote. Her opponent, pro-Ukrainian former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, has 39.38%. Another 2.96% of voters chose the "I donʼt support anyone" option.

Gyurov, who adheres to a clear pro-Western position and supports Ukraine, has already admitted his defeat.

"We accept the results as we saw them. This is how the citizens of Bulgaria voted. Nothing was in vain, and the best is yet to come," the politician said.

The winner of the election, Yotova, thanked the voters for their trust and the Progressive Bulgaria party for their support. She also addressed Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

"Dear Mr. Radev, we wouldnʼt have been able to do it without you. In recent days, there has been a full mobilization. You didnʼt hesitate for a moment in supporting me," Yotova said.

Iliana Yotova, who was previously the vice president of Bulgaria and became the countryʼs interim president after Rumen Radev resigned in January, does not support military aid to Ukraine and advocates for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue with Russia.