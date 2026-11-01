Ukrainians returned from Oleshky, and Jamie Lannister from “Game of Thrones” spent the night in the Kyiv metro. Weekly digest

This week, Ukrainians returned from occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, and actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (known for his role as Jamie Lannister in the TV series "Game of Thrones") arrived in Kyiv.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you informed.

Jamie Lannister from Game of Thrones spent the night in the Kyiv metro

The actor was spotted at one of the metro stations in Kyiv, and he also attended the play "One-Day Hero" by war veteran Volodymyr Tuka.

He said in Kyiv that Europe may be losing interest in the war, so it’s worth continuing to talk about Ukraine. He also talked about his meeting with a man named Serhiy, who lost his eyesight and both legs in the war. Coster-Waldau adds that he finds it difficult to comprehend the scale of what Ukrainians have experienced.

Power restored in Konotop after five days of blackout

Power was restored in Konotop (Sumy region), on October 29. Konotop had been without power for five days.

The day before, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin told Apostrophe that as a result of Russian strikes on the night of October 24, the cityʼs energy facilities were completely destroyed and beyond repair. According to him, the only thing that was possible was to sometimes connect the hospital or the water utility at night, while the rest of the city was without electricity.

Leaders of Finland and Norway had a telephone conversation with Putin

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had a telephone conversation with Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

Stubb called the conversation "frank and meaningful" and emphasized that the leaders did not speak on behalf of all of Europe, but "participated in the conversation as leaders of their countries".

This is Putinʼs first conversation with European leaders since French President Emmanuel Macron called him last July.

Ukrainians returned from occupied Oleshky

On October 30, the residents of Oleshky were evacuated from the city as part of a humanitarian mission. They could choose where to go — to Ukraine or the Russian Federation. On October 31, Ukrainian citizens crossed the border in the Chernihiv region.

The oldest Ukrainian released from Oleshky is 94 years old, the youngest is a little over a year old. Dogs, cats, a parrot, and even a raccoon were also rescued from Oleshky. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that this is the longest silence since 2022, which is observed by both sides.

The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until January 29, 2027.

The decision to extend martial law was supported by 293 MPs, and mobilization was supported by 281.

This is the 21st such vote since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Viktor Orban has begun to be promoted to the post of NATO Secretary General

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is promoting the candidacy of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General.

American officials have already approached Orban with this proposal. According to journalists, he is interested, but has not yet made a final decision. The United States believes that China and Russia may also support this idea, and the former Hungarian prime minister will become a joint candidate from the three permanent members of the UN Security Council.

According to estimates by a representative of the US State Department, Orbanʼs candidacy could be supported by at least 8 out of 15 members of the Security Council.

Ukrainians wrote Radiodictation

Ukrainians wrote a radio dictation of national unity on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, October 27.

This yearʼs dictation was called "A Letter That Never Ends". Its author is writer and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron.

The text was read live by two people — Ukrainian language and literature teacher Artur Proydakov and singer, public figure, and volunteer Dasha Astafyeva.

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