NASAʼs aging Swift telescope could fall to Earth as early as Friday, November 6. An attempt to save the device failed, so it is now gradually descending from orbit.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Most of the telescope, which weighs about one and a half tons, is expected to burn up in the atmosphere. However, some debris, made of tungsten, which is denser than lead, and parts of the mirrors could pass through the atmosphere.

According to NASAʼs chief mission scientist Brad Senko, debris that does not burn up in the atmosphere will fall into the ocean. At the same time, the areas of Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Central and South America are in the zone of possible fall.

Swift was launched on November 20, 2004, to search for gamma-ray bursts and supernovae. Intense solar activity in recent years has accelerated Swiftʼs orbit, causing it to lose altitude more quickly. A year ago, NASA hired Katalyst Space to organize an emergency rescue mission.

However, after its launch in July, the Link robot was unable to get closer than 12–15 kilometers to the telescope. In September, the robot also fell to Earth. After that, Swift resumed work and managed to record even more gamma-ray bursts and other powerful cosmic phenomena. However, in late October, the telescope descended too low to continue observing, so its systems were turned off.

During its operation, Swift recorded more than 2 000 gamma-ray bursts and 1 400 stellar explosions, as well as observing comets, asteroids and black holes. The telescopeʼs main feature was its ability to quickly change direction and aim at areas of the sky where cosmic explosions were occurring. It was because of this ability that it was named Swift, which means "swift".