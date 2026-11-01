Trump says Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in the US. He fled the country after losing the election

The US President Donald Trump said that Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost the presidential election in his country, can stay in the United States as long as he needs.

He said this during a conversation with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Reuters writes.

Trump said that Brazilʼs presidential election, won by incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was a "disgrace". However, independent observers found the election to be fair and transparent.

After Bolsonaroʼs defeat, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered his passport revoked. He faces two criminal money laundering cases in the country, and police believe he may evade justice.

On October 26, Bolsonaro was given 24 hours to surrender his passports. The documents were then canceled. It is currently unclear how Bolsonaro managed to leave the country in 24 hours. A senior US Federal Police official said that he did not cross the border through any official immigration checkpoint.