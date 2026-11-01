Ukrainian fighters attacked a Russian defense industry enterprise near Rostov and air defense systems worth $70 million

The SBU fighters, together with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked an enterprise of the Russian defense-industrial complex and air defense facilities in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky.

In particular, the Kamensky plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky was hit. The enterprise produces solid missile fuel for ammunition for the “Uragan”, “Smerch”, and “Tornado-S” multiple launch rocket systems, as well as components for ballistic, cruise, and intercontinental missiles.

The defense forces have repeatedly attacked this plant. In particular, after one of the strikes in August 2026, a fire broke out on its territory.

In addition, according to Zelensky, the Ukrainian military attacked the “Pantsir-S2” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex and the S-400 “Triumph” command and staff vehicle. The cost of the damaged air defense facilities is approximately $70 million.

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