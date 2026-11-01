Russia has fired nearly 2 000 drones and 36 ballistic missiles into Ukraine in a week. Energy facilities in four regions were hit last night

Over the course of a week, Russia launched 1 940 strike drones, over 1 580 aerial bombs, and 44 missiles, 36 of which were ballistic, into Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, just last night, the Russians attacked energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions. These are substations, transformers, and power transmission lines.

In particular, 650 settlements in the Zhytomyr region were left without electricity due to shelling since morning, and almost 100 000 people in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also today, the Russians attacked the Rivne region — four people were injured in the Ostrozky district. A residential building was on fire.

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In the Sumy region, a drone attacked a residential area in the Hlukhiv community at night, and then, while rescuers were working at the scene, it hit again. Six people were injured.

Also under enemy attacks were civilian infrastructure facilities, vehicles, and non-residential buildings in the Sumy and Konotop areas.

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This morning, the Russians also attacked the Lviv region.

Drone debris fell on houses, damaged cars and a warehouse. No people were injured.