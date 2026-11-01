The US court finally dismisses Trumpʼs lawsuit against WSJ over article about Epstein postcard with outline of naked woman

The US federal court has dismissed President Donald Trumpʼs lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for the second time over an article about a postcard Trump allegedly gave to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

WSJ writes about this.

The court ruled that Trump had not provided convincing evidence of defamation, and his arguments were “general, vague, sometimes contradictory to the article itself, and often unrelated to the case”.

This time, the court has closed the case permanently — Trump will not be able to file the same lawsuit again. His lawyers have already said they will appeal the decision.

Trumpʼs lawsuit was based on a WSJ article from 2025. The publication said that a scrapbook given to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003 contained a postcard with printed text framed by the outline of a naked woman. The letter was signed "Donald J. Trump".

Oversight Dems / Х

Trump denied writing it, called the postcard a fake, and after its publication, sued the WSJ, its owners, and two journalists.

In April, the court had already dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit, but then allowed Trump to refile it. He sought at least $10 billion in compensation for two claims.

The Jeffrey Epstein case

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released.

In 2019, he was charged with human trafficking. At the time, it was reported that the FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, “Rolling Stones” frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

On December 19, 2025, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored are many photos of famous people.

Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them was a photo with Trump. Trump himself said that he stopped communicating with Epstein long before his first arrest in 2006.

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