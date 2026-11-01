Tusk said that the conflict around the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland is supported by an “army of Russian bots”

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that pro-Russian forces are interfering in the conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland, and on the Internet, one of the sides is supported by an "army of Russian bots".

He said this in an address to Poles on the evening of October 31.

According to Tusk, in Poland "for many years there have been organizations and politicians who seek to destroy democracy and the rule of law".

"It is no coincidence that they find support in the world among pro-Russian forces. And today, in this conflict, they are supported by an army of Russian bots on the Internet," Tusk said.

He also noted that these politicians “expected public compliments from the Kremlin’s chief ideologue”. This is likely referring to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

He wrote the following in his telegram the day before: "There is a constitutional coup in Poland. Liberals of the Brussels-born Tusk are harassing conservatives from PiS. Apparently, in particular, for the latterʼs hatred of Bandera."

Tusk also accused the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, former President Andrzej Duda and current President Karol Nawrocki of undermining the rule of law, saying the attack on the Constitutional Tribunal and its judges was “another stage” in that process.

The Polish Prime Minister noted that the conflict arose because the Constitutional Tribunal did not meet the requirements of an independent court, which was pointed out both in Poland and in Europe.

"I am confident that the Constitutional Tribunal will start working as it should. Independently, including from me, independently and in accordance with the Constitution. The task of the executive branch, and therefore mine, is to provide it with security and working conditions. And I intend to fulfill my task," Tusk said.

What is happening in Poland?

The conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal has been ongoing since 2015, when the then PiS government changed its composition. The Polish government and European institutions subsequently questioned the courtʼs independence due to irregularities in the appointment of some judges. After Tuskʼs coalition came to power in 2023, it began trying to reverse PiSʼs judicial reforms.

However, President Nawrotsky, who is close to the Law and Justice party, is blocking some of these steps. In particular, he has refused to swear in the five judges of the Constitutional Tribunal, who were elected by parliament.

A new escalation of the conflict occurred on October 30. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska reported that she was temporarily taking over the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal, and suspended its chairman Bohdan Swienchkovsky and his deputy from performing their duties for a month. Swienchkovsky did not recognize this decision.

In the evening of the same day, protests broke out outside the tribunal building by supporters of the Law and Justice party. Some protesters tried to break through the fence, throwing objects at police officers. Three people were detained.

President Karol Nawrocki cut short his trip to Senegal amid these events and returned to Warsaw. He arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal at night, where a scuffle broke out as he entered. Government officials accused the president of physically confronting the judges, while his office said it was Nawrocki who was prevented from entering.

Nawrocki calls the events an attempt to seize the Constitutional Tribunal by force, while Tuskʼs government claims that it is trying to restore the independence of the court and the rule of law.

On the morning of October 31, Polish President Karol Nawrocki called for urgent consultations with parliamentary forces.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.