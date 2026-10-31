Russia extends diesel export ban until end of January, but there are exceptions

At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that in October Russia shipped almost 510 thousand tons of diesel fuel — four tankers left Baltic ports. In November, Russia plans to increase diesel exports to 2.15 million tons.

The reason for continuing such restrictions is "to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market".

Russia has extended a ban on the export of most types of diesel fuel until January 2027, but the government is preparing exceptions for supplies to the world market.

US-Russia diesel deal

On October 9, Donald Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets. To this end, Washington temporarily eased sanctions against Russian diesel.

Trump then explained this by saying that this agreement, together with US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would help to quickly lower diesel prices in the US and the world. According to Trump, Russia would initially supply 300 000 tons of fuel, followed by another 500 000 tons in November, and then another million tons.

The US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that one of the reasons for the agreements with Russia was to encourage the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

On October 23, a tanker under the Maltese flag carrying 40 000 tons of Russian diesel departed for New York.

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