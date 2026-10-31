The Defense Forces of Ukraine strike military plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in Russia

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a military plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky (Rostov region, Russia).

The General Staff reported this.

Drones and “Neptune” missile systems were used in the attack. A fire was recorded in a finished goods warehouse. Four production workshops were also damaged.

The Kamensky Plant produces solid rocket fuel for ammunition for the “Uragan”, “Smerch”, and “Tornado-S” multiple launch rocket systems, as well as for a number of missile systems and aviation.

Four warehouses of Russian army material and technical equipment were also attacked in the areas of Khartsyzsk and Dokuchayevsk in the Donetsk region, Novovasylivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Novoaydar in the Luhansk region.

The day before, monitoring channels wrote that an oil refinery in Ufa (Bashkortostan) caught fire after a drone attack. Monitors also wrote that something was burning near Moscowʼs “Sheremetyevo” Airport. Shortly before that, an air alert was declared there.

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