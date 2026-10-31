General Staff: Russians lost 1 670 soldiers in the war against Ukraine over the past day

The Russians lost 1 670 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, and dozens of other equipment in the past 24 hours in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians were left without 19 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, six ground robotic complexes, 1 663 UAVs, as well as 206 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on September 23, 2026, that Russia had lost more than 248 000 soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year alone.

According to him, Ukraine has video evidence of each of the Russian losses. In total, Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian losses, according to President Zelensky, as of July 2026, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 were wounded. A large number of soldiers are considered missing.

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