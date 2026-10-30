In Poland, a man stabbed two Ukrainians on a bus because of their nationality

In Warsaw (Poland), in mid-October, a man attacked two Ukrainians riding a bus with a knife because of their nationality.
This was reported by the Warsaw police.
According to Polish police, the man inflicted numerous stab and cut wounds on the Ukrainians and then fled. Both passengers were hospitalized. Police found out that the attacker was hiding and living in a forest complex in the Bielany area. He was detained there.
The man was charged with three counts: two for attacking Ukrainians because of their nationality, and a third for threatening another man in 2024. For all of these crimes, he faces three to 20 years in prison.
The court sent him to detention for three months.
Attacks on Ukrainians in Poland
In the first half of 2026, Ukrainians filed 180 reports of alleged hate crimes in Poland — 30% more than last year.
In particular, on July 18, an unknown woman attacked two 13-year-old girls from Ukraine in the city of Legnica. The victimsʼ mother said that the woman first made a remark to the girls because they spoke Ukrainian, and then hit them.
Later, on July 27, in Wrocław, three Poles beat a Ukrainian couple because of their accent.
In Gdynia, an elderly man hit a 40-year-old Ukrainian woman twice in the head with a stick while she was recording a voice message in Ukrainian. And on August 17, in Bydgoszcz, a man and a woman attacked two Ukrainian minors because they were communicating with each other in Ukrainian.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.