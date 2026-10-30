In Poland, a man stabbed two Ukrainians on a bus because of their nationality

In Warsaw (Poland), in mid-October, a man attacked two Ukrainians riding a bus with a knife because of their nationality.

This was reported by the Warsaw police.

According to Polish police, the man inflicted numerous stab and cut wounds on the Ukrainians and then fled. Both passengers were hospitalized. Police found out that the attacker was hiding and living in a forest complex in the Bielany area. He was detained there.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Поліція Варшави

The man was charged with three counts: two for attacking Ukrainians because of their nationality, and a third for threatening another man in 2024. For all of these crimes, he faces three to 20 years in prison.

The court sent him to detention for three months.