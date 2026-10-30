Axios: Pentagonʼs top military planner passed classified information about Ukraine and Iran to journalists

The Pentagonʼs chief military planner admitted that he passed secret information about Ukraine and Iran to two reporters from different publications for a year.

This is stated in an internal report on the results of the investigation, which was reviewed by Axios.

The US Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia was fired this week for alleged misconduct, which the soldier admitted to on video after failing four polygraph tests, a US official said.

The report accuses the general of “unauthorized disclosure of information to the media”. It also states that he “willingly answered questions about media contacts to clarify the situation and provided his personal phone number for forensic examination”.

According to the report and statements by American officials, the leaks began in June 2025 — before the leading media outlets were stripped of their Pentagon credentials — and continued later through the secure messenger Signal, and once at the Silver Diner in Arlington, Virginia.

“The diner meeting took place because access to [redacted] to the Pentagon was revoked between meetings. During the diner meeting, [Sylvia] relied on notes taken during a review of a classified report to verbally convey [redacted] information about US assistance to Ukraine,” the report states.

It also says that the journalist was working on the book and met with Sylvia twice. It also notes that the general did not coordinate these meetings with the Pentagonʼs public relations department and did not seek to have the information verified before being given to the reporter.

American officials suspect that Sylvia intentionally deleted all traces of communication with one of the reporters at Signal, then pretended it was an accident.

Another US official told Axios that Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle and his office had been pressuring the Joint Chiefs of Staff to issue a statement in support of Sylvia to minimize the damage from future leaks.

When someone at the Defense Department explained the reason for the dismissal to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, they retracted the statement.

Sylvia’s release is the latest in a crackdown on whistleblowers and the press by the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth. In July, the Defense Department announced the creation of a joint task force with the Justice Department to identify sources of leaks in the Pentagon.

It also called on the Pentagon’s Office of General Counsel to prioritize prosecuting those who leak information to the media without authorization.

Last year, in response to restrictive rules imposed by the Pentagon, several military reporters and media outlets surrendered their accreditation passes.

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